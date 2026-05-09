Australia set to field inexperienced squad for Pakistan ODI series

Oliver Peake of Victoria bats during day two of the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at CitiPower Centre, on March 15, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. - CA

LAHORE: Australia are expected to tour Pakistan with a relatively inexperienced squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series, with several senior players likely missing the tour.

According to reports, many of Australia’s leading cricketers are currently involved in the IPL, while a few experienced players are being rested ahead of the upcoming Test season.

Several key Australian white-ball players are expected to miss the Pakistan series due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, which finish with the final on 31 May in Ahmedabad.

However, players from teams already eliminated could still be available in time to join the squad.

Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green might be available earlier, while others could link up for the Bangladesh tour depending on playoff results.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will miss both series, with Travis Head focusing on Tests. Marsh could lead Australia’s ODI side in Cummins’ absence, with Josh Inglis also in contention as a stand-in leader.

Young batter Oliver Peake is expected to be included in Australia’s ODI squad for the Pakistan tour. The Victoria batter could become one of Australia’s youngest ODI debutants if picked in the playing XI.

All-rounder Liam Scott is also expected to earn a place in the squad, while fast bowler Billy Stanlake could make his return to the national setup after six years.

Australia’s men’s team will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May ahead of the opening ODI against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 30 May.

The next two ODIs of the series will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 2 and 4 June respectively. All matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss taking place at 4pm.

The upcoming bilateral ODI series will be Australia’s first 50-over tour of Pakistan since March–April 2022, when the Men in Green clinched the series 2–1.

Earlier this year, Australia travelled to Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts secured a 3–0 whitewash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia also toured Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where they recorded a five-wicket victory over England at the same venue on 22 February.