Nicolas Otamendi and Moises Caicedo spared World Cup bans after FIFA amnesty

An undated picture of Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. — Reuters

GENEVA: Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo will not serve World Cup bans despite being sent off in their final qualifiers, after FIFA introduced a disciplinary amnesty affecting qualification suspensions.

The decision was confirmed on Friday by the FIFA Bureau, a panel including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the six continental confederations.

"Single yellow cards and pending one- or two-match suspensions . . . are not carried over to the final competition," FIFA said in a statement, adding it wanted to ensure teams "can compete with their strongest possible squads on the biggest stage of men's international football."

The move follows a similar ruling that allowed Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to avoid missing World Cup matches despite a red card for an elbow incident against Ireland.

The remaining two matches of his three-game ban were deferred under a one-year probation.

Otamendi and Caicedo were both sent off in Ecuador’s 1–0 win over Argentina in September. Otamendi was shown a straight red for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, while Caicedo received a second yellow for a reckless challenge.

Their suspensions will be served elsewhere. Argentina open against Algeria on 16 June in Kansas City, Ecuador face Ivory Coast in Philadelphia on 14 June.

The ruling also benefits Qatar defender Tarek Salman, sent off against the United Arab Emirates in October.

Initially suspended for two matches, the 28-year-old will now be available for Qatar’s opener against Switzerland in San Francisco. He was in Qatar’s 2022 squad.