Pakistan to hold intra-squad white-ball matches for Australia ODI preparations

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) following a delivery during the third ODI match against Australia at Perth Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan are likely to hold a series of intra-squad white-ball matches among available players next week as part of their preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to sources, three to four matches are expected to take place, with top white-ball performers likely to be called up for the fixtures.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson is keen to closely assess the available players ahead of the series, with the matches expected to play a key role in finalising Pakistan’s ODI squad.

Sources further added that the national selection committee may include a few young players in the squad following the completion of the matches.

Pakistan are scheduled to face Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month. The opening match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 30 May, while the remaining two matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on 2 and 4 June respectively.

Australia’s squad for the series is also expected to feature several fresh faces due to the absence of some senior players.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia also visited Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, registering a five-wicket win over England at the same venue on 22 February.