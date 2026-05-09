Novak Djokovic stunned by Dino Prizmic in Italian Open return

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his second round match against Croatia's Dino Prizmic in Italian Open on May 8, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open on Friday, losing in his first match since returning from a two-month absence caused by a right shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Prizmic, who is 18 years younger than the Serbian star, fought back impressively to claim a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over the record 24-time Grand Slam champion.

The Croatian sealed the biggest win of his career with an ace on his first match point.

Djokovic, now 38, had not competed since his defeat to Jack Draper in the fourth round at Indian Wells in March.

Reflecting on his defeat the 24-time Grand Slam champion declined to discuss his physical condition in detail after the match, he admitted he is still struggling to regain top form.

“I want to congratulate Dino, deservedly the winner today,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

“I came in to have a match or more. Unfortunately only a match. It's all right. I'm pleased at least that I fought until the end.

“Obviously I see what I'm missing. Late half a step. I'm not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far.”

The defeat means Djokovic heads into the French Open, which begins on May 24, with only one clay-court match under his belt.

Earlier this year, he reached the final of the Australian Open before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic wore heavy taping on his right shoulder, which became visible when he changed shirts between sets.

After taking the opening set comfortably, he appeared increasingly uncomfortable during the second, frequently looking towards his team.