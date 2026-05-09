Azan Awais hits debut fifty as Pakistan solidify position on day two of Mirpur Test

Pakistan opener Azan Awais plays a shot during day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on May 9, 2026. - BCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan opener Azan Awais made a memorable start to his career with a composed half-century on debut, steering the visitors into a stronger position on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

By the end of the second day’s play, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 179-1 in 46 overs, still trailing by 234 runs, with Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal unbeaten on 85 and 37 runs respectively.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais began their innings positively, finding the boundary early and building a composed foundation to ease pressure after Bangladesh’s imposing total score.

By the end of the second session, Pakistan were 50 without loss in 10 overs at tea, with Imam unbeaten on 28 off 41 deliveries and Awais on 18, as the visitors still trailed by 363 runs.

The duo went on to pressurise Bangladesh's bowling attack with runs coming in quick flow in the final session of play, which also saw Azan Awais raise his bat for his maiden Test fifty and bring up the 100-run opening stand alongside Imam partnership built.

Nevertheless, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed the breakthrough as he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq, who failed to reach his half-century and was out for 45 off 72 deliveries, hitting six boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 106-1 in 22 overs at that stage of match.

Another debutant Abdullah Fazal walked in and batted sensibly, rotating the strike and finding boundaries regularly while building a steady partnership alongside Awais to stabilise Pakistan’s innings and help the team sail past the 150-run mark.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only wicket-taker among the Bangladeshi bowlers, while the others failed to make an impact or cause significant damage.

Earlier, Mohammad Abbas produced a five-wicket haul to bowl out the hosts for 413 in the 118th over early in the second session as Pakistan continued to chip away with disciplined seam bowling.

Litton Das was the first wicket on day two, dismissed by Abbas for 33 off 67 balls, hitting five boundaries. Mushfiqur Rahim held firm and brought up his 29th Test half-century, setting the tone for early breakthroughs on second morning session.

Bangladesh lost wickets as Abbas removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10 off 12 balls with one four and a six, then Taijul Islam for 17 off 23 balls with two fours, leaving 378-7 in 106.5 overs.

After lunch, Shaheen Afridi hit the stumps to end Mushfiqur Rahim’s 71 off 179 balls with eight boundaries, halting his resistance after a composed and patient knock effort.

Abbas completed his five wicket haul by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a duck, reducing Bangladesh to 384-9 in 110.5 overs.

Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana added useful runs, with Taskin striking a six off Abbas to take Bangladesh past 400 in the 115th over, putting pressure on lower order.

Shaheen Afridi eventually wrapped up the innings by removing Taskin Ahmed for 28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six, ending a 29 run stand.

Mohammad Abbas finished with 5/92 in 34 overs, while Shaheen took three wickets. Hasan Ali and Noman Ali claimed one each, with disciplined bowling restricting scoring opportunities throughout the innings phase.

On day one, Bangladesh dominated through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, frustrating Pakistan’s attack across three sessions. Shaheen Afridi removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight off 19 balls with two boundaries.

Hasan Ali then dismissed Shadman Islam for 13 off 30 balls, leaving Bangladesh at 31-2 in 10.1 overs before Mominul and Najmul Hossain rebuilt the innings strongly with a composed partnership.

Shanto reached his sixth Test fifty while Mominul brought up his 26th, with the stand crossing 100 runs and pushing Bangladesh beyond 200. He scored his ninth Test century before Abbas dismissed him for 101 off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

By tea, Bangladesh were 201-3 from 52.2 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Mominul, adding a partnership that took Bangladesh past 250.

Noman Ali removed Mominul for 91 off 200 balls with 10 boundaries. Rahim remained unbeaten with Litton Das as Bangladesh crossed 300 in the 84th over, ending day one and providing a solid platform for the remainder of the match situation going forward in the Test context.