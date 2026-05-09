Lionel Messi backs Neymar for Brazil FIFA World Cup squad

An undated picture of Lionel Messi and Neymar. — Reuters

Argentina and Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi has thrown his support behind former FC Barcelona teammate Neymar, insisting the forward deserves a place in Brazil’s squad for this year’s World Cup despite ongoing concerns over his fitness.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the national side since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023. The 33-year-old has also struggled for consistency since returning to Santos FC last year.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly maintained that Neymar remains in contention for selection, provided he can prove his fitness.

Speaking in April, Ancelotti said the striker had two months to demonstrate he is ready for the tournament.

Messi believes Neymar still deserves a place at the World Cup because of his immense impact on Brazil and world football.

"We want the best players to be there (at the World Cup) and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them," Messi said on Lo del Pollo show.

"It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football."

Messi, who captained Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022 and is expected to make his final appearance at the tournament, also listed Brazil among the contenders for the 2026 edition, alongside Spain and France.

"I still believe Brazil is always a contender and has the players necessary to compete for the title in any major tournament," he said.

The 2026 World Cup, co hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will begin on June 11.