England stand firm on refusing bilateral matches against Afghanistan

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (right) shares a laugh with Joe Root during their Champions Trophy 2025 match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. - AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it will not approve bilateral matches against Afghanistan outside ICC events, with ECB chair Richard Thompson continuing to raise concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Thompson, who has previously raised concerns about the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, rejected calls from 160 cross-party MPs to withdraw from last year’s Champions Trophy fixture against Afghanistan.

Despite political pressure, the ECB opted to fulfil that fixture as part of a global ICC event. However, the board has made clear that outside such tournaments — including in the context of bilateral Test series — it will not agree to play Afghanistan.

The stance is set to continue under the proposed expanded World Test Championship (WTC), which is due to include Afghanistan for the first time in a single division alongside all 12 Test-playing nations.

While the ICC’s working group has proposed giving boards considerable discretion over their fixtures, the ECB has confirmed it will exercise that discretion to avoid any bilateral series with Afghanistan.

Thompson has said sporting ties with the Taliban authorities would not be appropriate due to limits on women’s participation in education and public life, including cricket.

The ECB’s position remains that it will only face Afghanistan in multi-team ICC events where it has no unilateral power to withdraw without incurring sanctions.

No bilateral Test match between England and Afghanistan is currently under consideration, and sources close to the ECB have indicated that none will be scheduled for the foreseeable future.