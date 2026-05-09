ECB plans historic five-match Test series against Pakistan in next WTC cycle

England captain Ben Stokes (right) congratulates Shan Masood after winning the third Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

England’s men are set for a major shift in their Test cricket scheduling, with plans to host more five-match series at home, including a proposed marathon rubber against Pakistan, while accepting an increase in one-off Test matches on overseas tours.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is moving away from the principle of reciprocal home and away series in the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), which begins with next summer’s home Ashes.

The board has already held talks with both South Africa and Pakistan about touring England for five Tests for the first time in decades.

However, in a balancing move, future tours to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh may be reduced to a single Test match, supplemented by white-ball fixtures that offer greater commercial value to the host nations.

The ECB’s repositioning comes in response to the International Cricket Council’s plans to expand the WTC to include all 12 Test-playing nations, with Ireland and Zimbabwe competing in a single division for the first time.

In another significant development, one-off Test matches are set to be granted WTC status for the first time — previously a two-Test series was required for championship recognition.

As a result, England are considering a first Test match in Zimbabwe since the 1996-97 tour.

The ECB supports the introduction of one-Test series, arguing it will provide more opportunities for smaller nations while complementing its own strategy to safeguard the longest format of the game.

Internal research conducted by the ECB indicates that Test cricket remains the most popular format in England across all age groups. The board is keen to stage more expanded home series, following the model of Australia and India, who both tour for five Tests every four years.

The ECB has already proposed a five-Test tour to South Africa in 2032, with a view to repeating the arrangement in 2036. Pakistan are lined up as an alternative should the South Africa arrangement fall through.

Nevertheless, the ECB will not insist on full Test tours overseas, accepting that such series are not commercially viable in many markets.

Under a proposed new WTC format drawn up by an ICC working group, each of the 12 teams must play 12 matches against at least eight different opponents over a two-year period. The top two sides will meet in a WTC final every other year, which will be held at Lord’s until 2031.

Crucially, there is no requirement for every team to face each other, granting individual boards considerable discretion over their fixtures — a flexibility the ECB supports.

The ICC board is due to discuss the working group’s proposals this month, though one meeting has already been postponed due to the conflict in the Middle East, as the world governing body is based in Dubai.

While the next future tours programme (FTP) runs from 2027 to 2031, the ECB is aiming to finalise the bulk of England’s schedule through to 2036.

Doing so would provide long-term certainty ahead of the board’s next broadcast rights tender, which is due to take place next year.