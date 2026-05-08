Lakers coach JJ Redick slams refs over LeBron James treatment

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick (left) and forward LeBron James (23) watch against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick blasted NBA officials over LeBron James treatment after a 125-107 setback to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Redick criticised referees for not taking action against Thunder players for fouling James. What he feels is consistent physical play from the OKC.

"LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I've ever seen," Redick said.

"I mean, I've been with him two years now. The smaller guys, because they can be theatric, they typically draw more fouls, and the bigger players that are built like LeBron, it's hard for them. He gets clobbered. He got clobbered again tonight a bunch.

"And that's not like a new thing. That's not specific to this crew or this series. He gets fouled a lot and it doesn't (get called). The guy gets hit on the head more than any player I've seen on drives, and it rarely gets called."

While LeBron James dealt with the situation like a gentleman with his post-game comments, saying "We're down 2-0" when questioned about the officiating, Lakers guard Austin Reaves confronted crew chief John Goble at center court after the game.

Reaves challenged Goble for acting unprofessionally during a jump-ball situation with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. I mean, there's a million times in the past I've said way worse stuff," Reaves said.

"And when we were doing the whole jump ball when (the Thunder players) were switching spots, I wanted to get on the other side because they had a guy on the other side, was just trying to keep an advantage. And (Goble) turned around and just yelled in my face. I just thought it was disrespectful.

"At the end of the day, we're grown men. And I just didn't feel like he needed to yell in my face like that. I told him that. I wasn't disrespectful. I told him if I did that to him first, I would have got a tech. I feel like the only reason I didn't get a tech is because he knew he was in the wrong. So, yeah, I just felt disrespected."

Reaves contributed 31 points while James added 23 on Thursday for the Lakers, who will host Game 3 on Saturday.