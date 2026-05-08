ITF upholds Belarus suspension despite IOC's move to lift restrictions

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her Round of 16 Madrid Open match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Friday that the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) move to lift restrictions on Belarusian athletes does not affect Belarus's continued ban from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

In a statement sent to AFP, world tennis's governing body said its stance remained unchanged despite the IOC's decision to lift its ban on Belarus.

"The International Tennis Federation confirms that the IOC's announcement does not change its existing position regarding the Belarus and Russian Tennis Federations' suspensions, which remain in place," the ITF wrote.

Athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus had been banned from international competition following Russia's 2022 conflict with Ukraine, although some were permitted to compete as neutrals.

Restrictions on Russian athletes remain in place under IOC rules.

The ITF said its position on Belarus would be reviewed later in the year.

"The membership status of the Belarus Tennis Federation will be considered at the ITF Annual General Meeting in October by the ITF's voting member nations in accordance with ITF constitutional process," the organisation said.

The ITF oversees major international team competitions such as the Davis Cup and the BJK Cup. It also organises Olympic tennis events in conjunction with the IOC.

The participation of Russian and Belarusian players on the professional tour depends on decisions taken separately by the ATP, the WTA and the organisers of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday said she hoped she would be able to play tennis again under the Belarusian flag.

"For me representing such a small country, and the hard work that I had to do to get to the top, it's just like, guys, it's incredible, it's a small country, and to make it all the way here, it means a lot to me," said Sabalenka.

"I would be super proud to represent Belarus."