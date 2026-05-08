Usman, Cejudo share prediction on Chimaev vs Strickland

This collage of photos shows Khamzat Chimaev (right) and Sean Strickland. — Instagram/AFP

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo have shared their predictions on the title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Chimaev will face Strickland in a middleweight title fight at UFC 328 on Saturday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

This will be undefeated Chimaev’s first title defence, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

On the other hand, Strickland defeated Anthony Hernandez via knockout in the third round at UFC Houston in February.

Given Khamzat’s dominance over the middleweight division, pundits are putting their money on the Chechen-born grappling savant. However, Cejudo has said that Strickland’s awkward striking will be a perfect antidote to Chimaev’s style.

"I personally feel like the jab of Sean Strickland, the teep kick that he does, the fact that his style is just different, it could be problematic for a guy like Khamzat Chimaev,” Cejudo said.

“Styles make fights. Yes, Sean did lose to DDP, but this is different. Sean Strickland has shown that if you take him down, he gets back to his feet. I feel like we're going to hear, 'And new,' and I like those [expletive deleted] odds."

Cejudo then added that he would wager $1000 on Sean Strickland to beat Khamzat Chimaev. This prompted Usman to put $250 on the American as well, but he said that the champion will win.

"I have children. I will go $250 on Sean Strickland just because it's a good bet, but I'm picking Khamzat Chimaev to win," Usman said.