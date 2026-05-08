Azhar Ali named Scotland's consultant for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tour of Nepal

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali (left) with Scotland head coach Owen Dawkins. — Cricket Scotland

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been added to the Scotland men's cricket team's support staff as a consultant for their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League (CWCL) 2 tour of Nepal, scheduled to commence on May 12.

Azhar, who represented Pakistan in 97 Tests and 53 ODIs, will support Scotland head coach Owen Dawkins during the tour of Nepal, where they will be taking on the home side and the United States of America (USA).

Cricket Scotland is pleased to confirm that @AzharAli_ has joined the Scotland Men’s backroom team in a consultancy role for the tour of Nepal.



➡️ https://t.co/dk4LBsmwsJ pic.twitter.com/f34eHGuuQi — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 8, 2026

Reflecting on his appointment as a consultant, Azhar expressed eagerness to link up with the "talented" Scotland men's team, citing his association with the country as he spent six seasons as a professional with Huntly Cricket Club in Aberdeenshire during the early days of his career.

"I am really looking forward to linking up with the Scotland team, especially since I have an association with Scottish cricket going back many years from my early playing days," Azhar was quoted as saying.

"I'm excited to start working with what is clearly a talented team and looking forward to helping them to progress on this tour."

The upcoming fixture is of great significance for Scotland, who are placed second in the CWCL2 standings, behind the USA, as they aim to strengthen their push for qualification to next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup global qualifier.

Scotland squad for Nepal tour: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Oliver Davidson, Michael English, Owen Gould, Jack Jarvis, Ollie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

Fixtures: