Real Madrid fine Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouamen after dressing-room fight

An undated photo of Real Madrid players Federico Valverde (left) and Aurelien Tchouamen. — Reuters

Real Madrid have fined Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouamen 500,000 euros each on Friday to put a lid on a boiling dressing room.

Valverde and Tchouameni were involved in a dressing-room fight that left the Uruguayan in hospital with a deep cut to the head.

After the incident, which club sources said took place at Real's Valdebebas training base on Thursday, captain Valverde was taken to the hospital before he was later discharged.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that, following the events that led to the opening of disciplinary proceedings yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigating officer,” the club said in a statement.

“During their appearance, the players expressed their sincere regret for what happened and apologized to each other.”

Real Madrid continued saying the players have also apologised to their teammates and coaching staff as well.

“They also conveyed their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both offered their full cooperation to Real Madrid, ready to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate,” the statement continued.

“In light of these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a fine of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures”.

Madrid's season has unravelled on multiple fronts. Manager Xabi Alonso was sacked midway through the campaign, and his successor, Alvaro Arbeloa, has been unable to prevent the team sliding towards a second successive year without a trophy.

Following a Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich, Real trail LaLiga leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four matches remaining. The sides meet at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a Clásico that could seal the title for the Catalans.