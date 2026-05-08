Lionel Messi opens up on rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) says rivalry days with Lionel Messi (L) are over — UEFA

Lionel Messi has called the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo a beautiful one, saying It's something natural in the world of football.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered among the greatest of all time in the football world, and it is very difficult to choose one as the best.

The Argentina captain has won eight Ballon d’Ors as compared to the Portuguese’s five.

But when it comes to UEFA Champions League titles, Ronaldo has won five, while Messi has four.

Cristiano has faced constant comparisons with Messi throughout his career.

Speaking with Pollo Alvarez about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi said that their relationship was a good and respectful one, and everything that happened was purely athletic.

“It's something natural in the world of football. I was at Barcelona and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us,” Messi said.

"But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal.

"We didn't meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms.

"Now we're at different stages in our lives, but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in men's international football with 143 goals and has 971 in total, including club football.

While Messi, who is currently playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami at the age of 38, has also scored 900 overall goals in his career.