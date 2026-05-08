The land of Wasim and Waqar is struggling to bowl fast

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Hasan Ali (left), Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Mohammad Abbas. — AFP

There was a time when the words "Pakistan fast bowler" carried a particular kind of menace. The run-up of Wasim, the wrist-snap of Waqar, the runaway-train approach of Shoaib Akhtar, these were not just bowlers but threats, men who walked onto a pitch expecting to break stumps, fingers, and sometimes a batter's resolve in a single over. Watching Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur on May 8, 2026, that legacy felt very, very far away.

The grass on the Mirpur pitch had given Pakistan a gift wrapped in green. Captain Shan Masood won the toss, looked at the surface, and asked Bangladesh to bat. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali rewarded him early. Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Shaheen behind to Rizwan for 8, Shadman Islam was snapped up at second slip by a diving Salman Agha off Hasan Ali for 13, and the home side were rocking at 31 for 2. It was exactly what Pakistan had planned for.

From that moment onward, however, the day belonged entirely to Bangladesh. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque dug in, absorbed the new-ball spell, and built a 170-run partnership for the third wicket that completely reshaped the Test. Shanto reached his hundred in 129 balls and was promptly trapped LBW by Mohammad Abbas for 101. Mominul fell agonisingly short, bowled by Noman Ali for 91, no fairytale ending. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das saw out the rest of the day. Bangladesh closed Day 1 on 301 for 4, with 32 of those runs coming from extras, a damning indictment of Pakistani discipline on its own.

The pace problem in numbers

The most telling number from Day 1 wasn't a score. It was speed reading. The final ball of the day, bowled by Shaheen, ODI captain, the man who once consistently touched 145 kph, clocked just over 120 kph. A wide delivery outside off, kept low by the surface, Mushfiqur happily shouldering arms.

Earlier in the session, the physio had jogged out to look at Shaheen's shoulder; the body language was of a bowler protecting himself, not attacking the batter. The context matters: Shaheen suffered a fresh knee injury, cartilage damage, during a Big Bash League match for Brisbane Heat in late December 2025, and was sent home to rehab at the PCB's high-performance centre. Whether he is genuinely match-fit for five-day cricket is, on the evidence of one day's bowling, an open question.

This was not a one-off. Across the day, none of Pakistan's quicks meaningfully threatened the 140 kph mark. Beyond the opening hour, the pitch and conditions offered little, and only the new ball produced any real anxiety for Bangladesh. Four of the five bowlers used eventually picked up a wicket, but Pakistan needed pressure across sessions, not isolated breakthroughs. The over rate dragged badly, costing the side time even with an extension granted, and Mohammad Abbas, ironically, the slowest of the seamers, was the only one who consistently looked like he understood Test bowling. The rest waited for the ball to do their work for them.

The decline isn't sudden, and that is what makes it painful. The warning signs have been flashing for at least three years. On the 2023 tour of Australia, in a Perth Test where Optus Stadium famously rewards quicks, the Pakistan attack barely climbed past 140 kph at any point. They lost by 360 runs and were dismissed for 89 in the second innings. Watching the series unfold, Waqar Younis, whose entire identity was built on bowling fast in Australian conditions, voiced his concern publicly. He said that what had always excited him about Pakistan touring Australia was the fast bowling, but this time he was seeing "medium-pacers or slow-medium-pacers" with "no real pace," and that fans used to come specifically to watch Pakistan pacers running in hard and bowling at 150 kph, something he was no longer seeing.

The same tour produced one of the strangest moments in modern Pakistan cricket. Asked about the speeds his attack was clocking, Shaheen suggested the issue might be with the speed guns themselves, wondering aloud whether the readings had been capped on purpose. It was a startling thing for a frontline bowler to say. It was also quite obviously not the speed gun.

Shaheen: From strike weapon to survival mode

Shaheen's trajectory tells the broader story. The original tear came not at the 2022 T20 World Cup final, as is often remembered, but earlier that year in Galle, where he hurt his right knee, a posterior cruciate ligament issue, diving in the field during a Test against Sri Lanka. The catch he took to dismiss Harry Brook in the Melbourne final aggravated that same knee, leaving him hobbling off in the 16th over with Pakistan still very much alive in the chase. He has been rebuilding and re-injuring that joint ever since. The most recent setback in Brisbane is simply the latest entry in a long file.

By mid-2023, Ramiz Raja was publicly noting that Shaheen was averaging only around 136 kph and that this was simply too slow for a bowler of his pedigree, particularly one being asked to take the new ball and bowl at the death. Shoaib Malik was sharper still, observing that the bowler whose first delivery once routinely landed at 145 was no longer reaching even 140, and that the heat he had generated before injury was clearly diminished. Shaheen has announced his return to 140 several times, after the Australia tour, before the 2025 Champions Trophy, and again ahead of this series. The pattern is consistent. He is still a smart new-ball bowler, and his reverse-swing spell against South Africa in October 2025 produced four wickets in an innings, more than the entire Pakistan pace unit had collectively managed across several previous home Tests, but the intimidation factor is gone. He has become a swing bowler trading on guile, not a strike weapon.

A generation that never arrived

The deeper issue is what surrounds Shaheen. The conveyor belt of express quicks, once treated as a Pakistani birthright, has effectively broken down. Naseem Shah, the teenage prodigy whose career began with stress fractures in his back as a sixteen-year-old, has spent 2025 and 2026 cycling through soft-tissue setbacks: a calf in Melbourne, a side strain in PSL 11, a knee twist while diving for a boundary days later. Haris Rauf, genuinely fast, has played exactly one Test in his entire career, a debut against England in December 2022 in which he took 1 wicket for 78. Mohammad Hasnain has been a white-ball specialist hampered by past action issues. The current Test seam group around Shaheen, Khurram Shahzad, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Abbas offers control and decent lengths, but very little heat.

The frustration spilt into the live commentary feed of ESPNCricinfo today, where one observer asked the obvious question: why have the same handful of seamers been recycled match after match since 2022, while domestic performers like Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal and Sameen Gul have been ignored despite years of consistent first-class returns? It is not a question with a satisfying answer.

The strategic surrender

The most damning evidence is in the selection itself. After Bangladesh's series win on Pakistani soil in 2024, the team management abandoned the idea of competing through pace at all. Pitches at home were stripped of grass, prepared to crumble from the first session, and the entire attack was rebuilt around two finger-spinners. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali have feasted on these surfaces, and Pakistan have won home Tests as a result, but at the cost of admitting they no longer believe their seamers can win Test matches.

That works at home. It does not work in Mirpur, where the local curators understand spin every bit as well. It will not work in England later in this WTC cycle, or in South Africa, or in Australia. Test cricket exposes what shorter formats can hide, and what it has exposed is that the country of Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib and Amir is now struggling to produce a single seamer who threatens 140 kph in helpful conditions.

The path back

The fixes are not mysterious; they are simply slow. Genuine fast bowling requires structured strength and conditioning, careful workload management through the late teens and early twenties, and selectors willing to back raw speed over containment even when it costs a few wides. It requires the PCB to stop treating the domestic season as an afterthought and to invest seriously in the regional academies that historically produced the next Wasim before anyone in Lahore had heard his name.

Bangladesh's closing Day 1 on 301 for 4 is not simply a bad day at the office. It is a status report on a cricketing identity that has been quietly slipping away for half a decade. The grassy pitch was meant to be a gift. Instead, it became a mirror.