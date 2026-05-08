Mohammad Abbas says Pakistan bowlers 'little unlucky' on first day of Mirpur Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas speaks at a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

MIRPUR: Pakistan's experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed that the national team's bowling attack was unlucky on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to field first on a grassy surface, the home side dominated the visitors' bowling attack to finish the pulsating opening day at 301/4, courtesy of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's century.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Noman Ali and Abbas could pick up a wicket apiece on the opening day, and thus direly need to force a turnaround on the subsequent day.

Addressing the media following the conclusion of the first day, right-arm seamer Abbas denied calling it a "frustrating" day for the Pakistan bowlers, arguing that they bowled really well at some stages before expressing his determination to wrap up Bangladesh's innings quickly with the new ball.

"I don't think so. It was a frustrating day. We worked really hard and, at some points, we didn't bowl well, but at other stages we bowled really well and were a little unlucky as well," said Abbas.

"There were plenty of play-and-miss moments throughout the day. I think it was a very good cricketing pitch and we have the new ball in our hands. We will come back tomorrow, take early wickets and try to finish the job as soon as possible," he added.

Mohammad Abbas' press conference following the first day's play at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/xNVHZywTPo — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 8, 2026

Abbas also shared his assessment of the pitch, which was labelled favourable for fast bowlers until the commencement of the series opener, asserting it was "very dry" underneath the grass.

"There is grass on the pitch, but underneath it is very dry. We have played enough cricket to understand that we need to work really hard," Abbas noted.

"The weather is also very hot, but I still think it is a very good cricketing pitch."

The 36-year-old then went on to defend left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who bowled six no-balls in 20 overs he bowled during the opening day, insisting the offence often happens when a bowler puts in extra effort, adding that the team's bowling was satisfactory overall.

"It is not like there was frustration among the bowlers or spinners. If I talk about myself, I bowled two no-balls. That can happen when you are putting in extra effort. They were very close no-balls and, of course, they should not have happened," Abbas stated.

"It was a hard day. I had bowled 16 overs by tea because the team needed me, which is why I bowled such a long spell.

"The bowling was good overall, but there were a few no-balls. There were a lot of play-and-miss moments and, if luck had been on our side, the scenario could have been different."

Abbas also threw his weight behind skipper Masood for opting to field first, insisting any captain would have made the same decision.

"I think any captain winning the toss on this pitch would have chosen to bowl first. The pitch is dry underneath, although there are green patches on it," he concluded.