Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to maintain their hunger before West Ham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League second leg of the semi-final against Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium in London on May 5, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to remain focused as they approach the club's first Premier League title since 2004 and their first-ever Champions League trophy.

The Gunners reached the final of the Champions League with the victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and they are on top of the table with 76 points in the English top flight with three matches to go, five points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand as well.

Arsenal will play West Ham United away on Sunday in the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Arteta shared his message to his players and the Arsenal fans.

"Stay present. Live in the moment. Prepare and show the same level of energy, hunger and desire we have shown all season, or more. We are closer and closer and everything we do is going to matter," the manager said on Friday.

Arteta has urged his players to focus on the match against 18th-placed West Ham, as the Champions League final against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain is on May 30.

"We will have time to prepare and get ready for the final, but now, the full focus and attention to detail, all the energy now has to be put into West Ham. We made that very clear," Arteta said.

"I was in a really high emotional state after the (Atletico) game. We know what it means to everybody.

"But, you have to believe me, straight after that, my concentration, my focus, my energy and my attention was West Ham, what do we have to do mentally, physically, tactically and technically to prepare in the best possible way to go there and win the game."

West Ham, who sit a point below the safety zone, are unbeaten at home in the league since January. They have defeated Everton and held Manchester United and Manchester City to draws.

"Understanding the context of the game for both clubs, it's huge. We know the importance of it, we know what we want and what we have to do to win the game," Arteta said.