'Short on pace': Ahmed Shehzad slams Pakistan's bowling during first Bangladesh Test

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad (left) and national men's team's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — YouTube/AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Friday lambasted the national men's team's fast-bowling stocks after the opening day of the first away Test against Bangladesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

In the first fixture of the two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to field first on a grassy surface.

But the decision appeared to have backfired as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's century helped the home side finish the opening day at 301/4.

Reflecting on the Green Shirts' dismal start to the series opener, Shehzad, who represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is, particularly slammed the pace unit, comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas, whom he found short of pace.

"A disappointing start for Pakistan in a crucial WTC fixture. It feels like Pakistan have restarted from the exact same point where they ended last year's cycle, No. 9," wrote Shehzad on X, formerly Twitter.

"Winning the toss on a green pitch and choosing to bowl first, then bowling at average speeds of 132, 130, and 128 km/h, this doesn't look like a fast-bowling attack at all. One pacer is completely missing, while the others even look short on pace," he added.

A disappointing start for Pakistan in a crucial WTC fixture.💔It feels like Pakistan have restarted from the exact same point where they ended last year’s cycle, No. 9.



Winning the toss on a green pitch and choosing to bowl first, then bowling at average speeds of 132, 130, and… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 8, 2026

The top-order batter further claimed that the touring side should have been in a commanding position by the conclusion of the opening day, but they managed to take just four wickets.

He also criticised Masood's captaincy, which he termed equally "lifeless" as the national team's fast bowling, highlighting the lack of energy and aggression.

"Pakistan should have been in a commanding position by now, probably batting already, but they've managed to take only 4 wickets so far. A worrying start in a crucial WTC cycle game," Shehzad continued.

"Shan Masood's captaincy looked as lifeless as Pakistan's bowling attack today. No energy, no aggression, no spark in the leadership either.

"Against Bangladesh, you expect Pakistan to win both matches comfortably, but by the end of Day 1 of the first Test, Pakistan clearly look on the back foot. Bangladesh on top once again. Need to come back stronger tomorrow."