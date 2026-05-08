Eddie Hearn responds to claim Dana White will promote Fury vs Joshua

This collage of photos shows British boxers Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has responded to Dana White's claim that he will promote the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight.

Joshua has agreed to terms to face fellow British former world heavyweight champion Fury, and the fight will take place later this year.

The showdown between the two former champions will take place if the pair get through their respective warm-up fights, with Joshua preparing for Kristian Prenga's fight, which is scheduled for July 25.

The fight will be a huge event for the pair’s long-term promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

But the financer of the showdown is Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, and the bout will be broadcast on Netflix.

Zuffa Boxing’s boss Dana White has claimed that he has been given the job of promoting the event.

"This is the busiest year of my career. I’m gonna be traveling everywhere,” White said.

“I’m focused on Zuffa Boxing hardcore this year, signing all these guys and putting on great fights. We did a deal with Sky in the UK. There will be great fights on Sky.

“I’m doing the Tyson Fury – AJ fight, too. I’m gonna be promoting that.”

White’s involvement in the event will likely prove complex, as Warren and Hearn are his long-term rivals.

In particular, Hearn and White have gone back and forth in recent times over the UFC boss's involvement in the squared circle promotion, especially following American poaching Conor Benn.

Matchroom Boxing’s Hearn has now responded to White’s claim.

“Such a clout chaser,” Hearn said.

"Not a chance and contractually impossible. Let me know when you find your balls.”

The date and venue of the fight are not confirmed yet, but fans are hoping to see the commercial blockbuster on British shores.