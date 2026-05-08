Mohsin Naqvi holds high-level meetings during Bangladesh visit

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right) presented a flower bouquet upon arriving in Mirpur, Dhaka on May 8, 2026. — Reporter

MIRPUR: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday touched down in Bangladesh to hold high-level meetings with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials during the ongoing Test series between the two countries.

According to the details, upon his arrival here, Naqvi was received by Bangladesh's government officials and also by the representatives of the BCB.

Naqvi, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), then met senior BCB officials, including the cricket board's Ad Hoc Committee Chairman Tamim Iqbal, to discuss the affairs of the upcoming Men's Asia Cup, which is set to be hosted by Bangladesh in 2027.

The PCB chairman then visited the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here and watched the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh alongside the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Humayun Kabir.

ڈھاکہ۔ چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کی سٹیڈیم آمد



بنگلہ دیش کرکٹ بورڈ کے سربراہ تمیم اقبال نے چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا استقبال کیا



چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے بنگلہ دیش کے وزیر اعظم کے مشیر برائے خارجہ امور ہمایوں کبیر کے ہمراہ پہلا ٹیسٹ میچ دیکھا



اس موقع پر… pic.twitter.com/NEa04JUCqu — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 8, 2026

Furthermore, during Naqvi's visit to Bangladesh, discussions were also held regarding strengthening relations between the two countries, while exchange of views also took place on the promotion of sports, particularly cricket, the PCB stated.

For the unversed, Naqvi's visit to Bangladesh came just a month after the country's federal government appointed former national captain Iqbal as the new president of the BCB following the dissolution of the board of directors led by former chief Aminul Islam.

The BCB had faced mounting pressure from the sports ministry, which questioned the validity of the last board election, the national team's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the board.