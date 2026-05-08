Update on Babar Azam's injury after missing first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates scoring a half-century during the third day of their second Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 5, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam's left knee injury, which ruled him out of the ongoing first Test of the two-match away series against Bangladesh, is not of a severe extent, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the insiders, the 31-year-old experienced a sharp pain in his left knee during the national team's training session on Thursday, and upon raising the issue with the management, underwent MRI scans.

The sources further shared that Babar was rested from the ongoing fixture, underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, until May 12, as a precautionary measure, adding that the batter himself did not ask to be left out and the decision was solely made by the team management.

As per the latest development, Babar has resumed training and is likely to be available for the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Babar's unavailability for the ongoing fixture serves as a major blow for the touring side, as the right-handed batter has been in splendid form since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, which saw him finish as the leading run-scorer of the eight-team tournament, accumulating 588 runs in 11 innings at a remarkable average of 73.02 and a strike-rate of 145.90 with the help of two centuries and three fifties.

Following his blistering century in the Qualifier against three-time champions Islamabad United, which led eventual champions Peshawar Zalmi into the final, the star batter shared that he has started to feel like he is getting back to his best.

Meanwhile, Pakistan got off to an unwanted start to their series opener against Bangladesh as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's century helped the home side finish the first day at 301/4.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali have thus far taken a wicket apiece.