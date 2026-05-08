Iga Swiatek survives Caty McNally scare to reach Rome third round

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second round match against Caty McNally in Italian Open on May 8, 2026. — Reuters

ROME: Iga Swiatek was made to work much harder than expected in her opening match at the Italian Open WTA 1000, battling past American qualifier Caty McNally in a tough three-set encounter, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, here at Center Court on Friday.

The draw appeared favourable for the Polish world star, with McNally considered a considerable underdog on clay.

However, the American, who has been enjoying a steady rise in form in recent months, produced a determined and disciplined performance that tested Swiatek’s patience and consistency throughout the contest.

Swiatek made a commanding start, taking the first set 6-1 with her trademark heavy topspin and relentless court coverage.

She appeared to be in full control, dictating rallies and forcing McNally into frequent errors.

Yet the momentum shifted in the second set as the American raised her level, matching Swiatek’s intensity from the baseline and showing impressive composure under pressure.

The set developed into a tight battle, eventually going to a tiebreak, where McNally held her nerve to level the match by taking it 7-6. The upset began to look possible as Swiatek struggled to find her rhythm.

In the deciding set, however, the former world number one reasserted her authority.

Drawing on her experience and physical endurance, she regained control of the rallies and broke serve at crucial moments to seal a 6-3 finish.

Despite the scare, Swiatek will take positives from a hard-fought victory that tested her resilience early in the tournament.

The win not only secured her progression but also provided valuable match sharpness ahead of tougher challenges in Rome.