Najmul Hossain Shanto shatters Mushfiqur Rahim's Test record as captain

The collage of photos features current and former Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has eclipsed former skipper and wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim's Test record as leader during opening day of first Test against Pakistan here on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in cricket match.

Shanto, who struck an outstanding knock of 101 off 130 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, became Bangladesh’s highest centurion as captain.

The top-order batter scored his ninth Test century, five of which have come as Bangladesh captain, breaking Mushfiqur Rahim’s record of four centuries as skipper, while Mominul Haque holds third place with three hundreds.

Most centuries by Bangladesh Test captains:

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 5

Mushfiqur Rahim - 4

Mominul Haque: 3

Meanwhile, Bangladesh dominated throughout all the three sessions of opening day of Mirpur Test and scored 301-4 in 85 overs courtesy of superb batting performances by Shanto, Haque and unbeaten innings by Mushfiqur.

Asked into bat, Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight to Shaheen Afridi and Shadman Islam for 13 to Hasan Ali, slipping to 31-2.

Mominul and Shanto reconstructed the innings with a 50-run stand, taking Bangladesh to 101-2 at lunch.

Shanto reached his sixth Test fifty before converting it into a smooth 101 off 130 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, sharing a 170-run partnership with Mominul.

Mominul also brought up his 26th Test fifty and went on to score 91 off 200 deliveries. The pair added a further 75 runs before Noman Ali ended the stand by dismissing Mominul.

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 48 off 104 balls, guiding Bangladesh past 300 alongside Litton Das, who made eight.

Pakistan’s bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali took one wicket each, while visitors conceded 31 extras, including 16 byes, seven leg-byes and eight no-balls.