Oleksandr Usyk’s team reveals two names for next fight

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk’s team have revealed the names of two potential opponents for the world heavyweight champion's next fight.

Sergey Lapin, the chief executive of Usyk’s promotional company, Ready To Fight, has named WBO world champion Fabio Wardley as a potential opponent for Oleksandr's world heavyweight title unification, but it will be possible only after he “proves himself at the highest level”.

Wardley will go head-to-head in an all-British fight with Daniel Dubois in Manchester on Saturday night.

Fabio first put himself in the frame to challenge Oleksandr Usyk when he became the interim WBO champion after defeating Joseph Parker last year.

However, the Ukrainian boxing great decided to vacate his WBO title, but he still retains the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts.

Wardley was then promoted to full champion status just days later and will defend his title for the first time this weekend.

Lapin told Sky Sports: “If Fabio Wardley proves himself at the highest level, he can definitely become part of that conversation.”

“Becoming a three-time undisputed heavyweight champion would be something historic, and Oleksandr is always motivated by the biggest challenges.

“At the same time, we don’t build our plans around one name or one outcome. There are several strong contenders in the division, and we are focused on the biggest and most meaningful fights available.”

Lapin also suggested the name of German Agit Kabayel, who is the mandatory challenger for the WBC title as the interim champion.

“If it’s Fabio Wardley, it could potentially be for undisputed. If it’s Agit Kabayel, it would more likely be a title defence,” Lapin said.

Usyk is currently focused on his unconventional clash with kickboxing icon Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza on 23 May.

Verhoeven is widely considered the gold standard of heavyweight kickboxing, reigning over GLORY’s division for more than a decade.