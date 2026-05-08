‘Looked like medium pacer’: Former cricketer criticises Shaheen Afridi during Mirpur Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the opening day of the first test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has criticised left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi during the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

During commentary, Raja made a pointed assessment of Pakistan’s pace attack and Shaheen Afridi’s current form, contrasting it with emerging fast bowlers from other sides.

He noted that many modern bowlers, largely shaped by shorter formats, often struggle in Tests due to the demand of longer spells compared to the four-over bursts in T20 cricket, which exposes fitness levels at the highest level.

“We don’t have pacers like Nahid Rana; we have medium pacers. So far Shaheen Afridi has looked like a medium pacer,” Raja said.

His remarks came as the left-arm quick appeared to struggle with rhythm and fitness, operating at a reduced pace in the 125–134 km/h range during his spells.

Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mominul Haque’s half-century frustrated Pakistan as Bangladesh closed day one of the first Test at 301-4 in 85 overs.

Put into bat, Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight to Shaheen Afridi and Shadman Islam for 13 to Hasan Ali, slipping to 31-2.

Mominul and Shanto rebuilt the innings with a 50-run stand, taking Bangladesh to 101-2 at lunch. Shanto reached his sixth Test fifty before converting it into a fluent 101 off 130 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, sharing a 170-run partnership with Mominul.

Mominul also brought up his 26th Test fifty and went on to score 91 off 200 deliveries. The pair added a further 75 runs before Noman Ali broke the stand by dismissing Mominul.

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 48 off 104 balls, guiding Bangladesh past 300 alongside Litton Das, who made eight.

Pakistan’s bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali took one wicket each, while the visitors conceded 31 extras, including 16 byes, seven leg-byes and eight no-balls.