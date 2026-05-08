Kamil Holan dies after crash during North West 200 qualifying

An undated picture of 48-year-old Czech rider Kamil Holan. — Instagram/Kamil Holan.

The 48-year-old Czech rider Kamil Holan has died following a crash during qualifying for the North West 200 in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The accident happened at Station Corner, a high-speed right-hand bend between Portstewart and Coleraine, during the opening Superbike qualifying session.

Emergency services attended the scene immediately after the incident, but organisers later confirmed that Holan had succumbed to his injuries.

Holan becomes the first competitor to lose his life at the North West 200 since Malachi Mitchell-Thomas was killed in 2016. He is also the 20th fatality in the event’s 97-year history.

Organisers initially withheld Holan’s identity at the request of his family before confirming the news later on Thursday.

In a statement, the Coleraine and District Motor Club extended its condolences to the rider’s family, friends and team.

Tributes have since poured in for the Prague-born racer. His team, Hefty74, described him as “a wonderful friend and a man of great character”, adding that his passion, humility and support would never be forgotten.

Holan first competed at the North West 200 in 2022 and was a familiar figure in European road racing.

His greatest achievement came in 2012 when he won the Newcomers ‘A’ race at the Manx Grand Prix, becoming the first Czech rider to claim victory at the event.

It is pertinent to mention that following discussions with Holan’s family, organisers decided the meeting would continue, although Thursday evening’s planned races were cancelled.