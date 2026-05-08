Vincent Kompany urges Bayern Munich to move on after European exit

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the press conference in UEFA Champions League on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has called on his players to put their Champions League disappointment behind them and finish the season strongly, with the German Cup still within reach.

Bayern’s hopes of European glory ended on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich sealed a 6-5 aggregate semi-final defeat.

Despite the setback, the Bavarians have already secured the Bundesliga title and remain on course to complete a domestic double.

Speaking on Friday, Kompany admitted the squad were naturally frustrated by their elimination but stressed the importance of quickly shifting focus towards the remaining fixtures.

"It is normal to be disappointed, it was such a big goal and it cost a lot of energy," Kompany told a press conference on Friday.

"But from the next day it is only about the future.

"My role is to project that and how we must react."

The Belgian coach has faced criticism for Bayern’s aggressive approach against PSG, with the side conceding 12 goals in their last four matches across all competitions.

However, Kompany defended his tactics, insisting Bayern’s attacking strength has outweighed their defensive shortcomings.

Bayern have already broken the Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a single campaign, netting 116 times with two league matches still to play, surpassing the previous mark of 101 set in the 1971-72 season.

Bayern travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday before facing FC Cologne in their final league fixture. They will then meet VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final in Berlin on 23 May.