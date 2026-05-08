Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland tensions peak ahead of UFC 328

An undated picture of former titleholder Sean Strickland (left) and unbeaten middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Reuters/ Instagram, stricklandmma

Tensions in Newark have reached an extraordinary level ahead of UFC 328, where unbeaten middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is set to face former titleholder Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated bout on 9th May 2026.

The build-up to the event at the Prudential Centre has been overshadowed by intense animosity between the two fighters, prompting the UFC to take unusual security measures.

Officials have reportedly placed Chimaev and Strickland in separate hotels and increased protection around them, including the use of police escorts and additional security personnel, in an effort to prevent any physical confrontation before fight night.

The rivalry between the pair is believed to stem from a sparring session in 2022, which both men have referenced repeatedly in interviews and press appearances.

Their exchanges have since escalated into one of the most heated feuds in recent UFC memory.

At the pre-fight press conference, Strickland openly mocked Chimaev’s aggressive reputation, suggesting their clash was inevitable regardless of circumstance.

🚨 KHAMZAT CHIMAEV KICKED SEAN STRICKLAND DURING THEIR FIRST FACE OFF AND THEY HAD TO BE SEPARATED



OH MY GOD THIS IS INSANE 😭 #UFC328 pic.twitter.com/vzOyRqiAFr — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 7, 2026

He remarked that the fight “would’ve happened no matter what, either in a f***ing parking lot, or in the f***ing Octagon.”

Chimaev responded in equally stark terms, warning of the intensity of their rivalry outside the sport, while insisting he does not wish to cause fatal harm.

His comments further underlined the personal nature of the feud, adding to the charged atmosphere surrounding the event.

With security at an all-time high, anticipation continues to build over whether Strickland’s striking volume can withstand Chimaev’s dominant wrestling style.

UFC president Dana White has described the matchup as one of the most authentic rivalries the organisation has ever seen, adding further intrigue to an already explosive main event.