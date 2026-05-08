ICC announces Men’s Player of the Month nominees for April 2026

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana successfully appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) against Henry Nicholls during the second ODI match against New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 20, 2026. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2026, with Bangladesh’s rising pace sensation Nahid Rana leading the shortlist following a match-winning performance against New Zealand in the ODI format.

The young fast bowler claimed eight wickets across three ODIs at an impressive average of 16.75, maintaining an economical rate of 4.46.

His standout display came in Mirpur during the second ODI, where he dismantled the New Zealand batting line-up with a superb five-wicket haul, returning figures of 5-32.

He also took one wicket in the first ODI and two in the third. His consistent impact earned him the Player of the Series award as Bangladesh secured a memorable 2-1 ODI series victory.

Joining him on the shortlist is Oman captain and reliable top-order batter Jatinder Singh, who enjoyed a prolific month in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Jatinder amassed 266 runs in five ODIs at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate exceeding 115, combining consistency with attacking intent throughout Oman’s campaign.

His performances included a composed half-century against Scotland (51) and a sensational 130 off just 96 balls against Nepal in Kirtipur.

The record-breaking innings highlighted his ability to both anchor an innings and accelerate when required, helping Oman secure crucial League 2 points.

Completing the shortlist is UAE’s emerging bowling talent Ajay Kumar, whose rapid rise in international cricket has attracted significant attention.

In just two ODIs, Ajay claimed nine wickets at a remarkable average of 7.66, with an economy rate of 3.66.

He registered figures of 3-34 against Nepal before producing a sensational 6-35 against Oman, instantly establishing himself as a key figure in the UAE bowling attack.

Although he also featured in a T20 International, it was his performances in the Cricket World Cup League 2 that played a decisive role in UAE’s points haul and subsequent nomination.