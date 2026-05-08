Aston Villa keep 30-year trophy dream alive with Europa League final spot

Aston Villa's John McGinn and Morgan Rogers celebrate after the match against Nottingham Forest in UEFA Europa League on May 7, 2026. — Reuters

Aston Villa have reached the Europa League final after a commanding 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win in their all-English semi-final and keeping alive hopes of a first major trophy in 30 years.

They will face Freiburg in Istanbul on 20th May after the Bundesliga side overcame Braga 4-3 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Unai Emery’s side started aggressively at Villa Park and took a deserved lead in the 36th minute when Ollie Watkins tapped in following excellent play from Emiliano Buendía.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Buendía converted a penalty after Nikola Milenkovic fouled Pau Torres. John McGinn then struck twice in the 77th and 80th minutes to complete a dominant display.

Among the 43,000 fans in attendance, including Prince William, Villa Park erupted as supporters witnessed a commanding performance.

Villa were European champions in 1982 and last lifted silverware in 1996 when they won the League Cup.

Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira, the club’s fourth boss of a turbulent season, pointed to injuries and recent exertions in their fight to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

"I’m proud of my players because they tried everything, but in the end we did not have the conditions to compete in this game," he said. "Today was not possible. It’s a pity."

Villa, meanwhile, will look to end their 30-year wait for silverware as Unai Emery targets a fifth Europa League title, having previously won the competition four times, with the final now set for 20 May in Istanbul against Freiburg.