Jasson Dominguez set for spell on injured list after shoulder injury in New York Yankees win

An undated picture of New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez. — Reuters

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a low-grade acromioclavicular (AC) sprain in his left shoulder during Thursday’s 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury in the first inning when he raced back to the warning track and collided heavily with the chain-link section of the auxiliary scoreboard while attempting a catch.

Although initial concussion tests were negative, Dominguez was later placed in concussion protocol as a precaution.

An MRI scan subsequently confirmed the shoulder sprain, and manager Aaron Boone indicated the outfielder will be sidelined for ‘a few weeks’.

Dominguez was carted off the field following several minutes of treatment from the team’s medical staff.

Boone described the incident as an unfortunate moment following an amazing effort on the play, adding that the organisation was hopeful Dominguez had not suffered any serious head injury.

Following his exit, the Yankees reshuffled their defence, with Cody Bellinger moving to left field, Amed Rosario shifting to right field, and Ryan McMahon entering at third base.

The club is also considering a potential promotion for prospect Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Boone noted that Jones has put himself in the mix after an encouraging start to the season, where he has posted a strong power-hitting record and remains ranked among the organisation’s top prospects.

Dominguez, nicknamed “The Martian” has endured a stop-start Yankees career following Tommy John surgery in 2023. He had recently returned to the majors after an impressive run in Triple-A earlier this season.