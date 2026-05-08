Pakistan’s playing XI for opening Test against Bangladesh creates historic first

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy during day one of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan marked a distinctive milestone in their red-ball history after fielding an unusual combination in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In their 468th Test appearance, Pakistan named seven left-handed batters in the same playing XI for the first time, underlining a rare statistical occurrence in their long Test cricket journey.

The left-handed contingent included uncapped batters Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, along with experienced players Imam-ul-Haq, captain Shan Masood and vice-captain Saud Shakeel.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and spinner Noman Ali further contributed to the left-handed representation in the side.

Pakistan went into the opening Test with a reshaped top order, handing opportunities to several young players as part of their build-up for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Star batter Babar Azam was not included in the playing XI after sustaining a left knee injury ahead of the match.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Pakistan made an encouraging start. Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early, removing opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight with just 18 runs on the board.

The pressure was further intensified when Hasan Ali struck in his very first over, dismissing Shadman Islam for 13, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 31-2 during the morning session.

However, the hosts responded with resilience as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque steadied the innings.

The experienced pair absorbed the early pressure and gradually shifted momentum back in Bangladesh’s favour, stitching together an unbeaten partnership for the third wicket, a decent stand to ease off the pressure ahead of the lunch break.

Pakistan's playing XI for the first Bangladesh Test: Shan Masood (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal, Azan Awais, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.