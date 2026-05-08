Suryakumar Yadav faces captaincy threat as BCCI seeks new T20I leader

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is seen at the warm-up before the start of the fourth T20I match against Australia at People First Stadium on November 06, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. - AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) is reportedly preparing a major leadership reshuffle in its T20I setup with Suryakumar Yadav despite leading India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title under consideration to be relieved of captaincy duties due to concerns over his recent batting form.

According to reports, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has become increasingly concerned about the experienced batter’s decline in performance with the bat.

Sources suggest that the panel has “run out of patience” with Suryakumar’s lack of runs in recent matches and is now exploring leadership alternatives ahead of upcoming assignments.

The BCCI is reportedly considering a recall to leadership for Shreyas Iyer, who could be handed the captaincy role for India’s post-IPL 2026 T20I tours of Ireland and England.

Although Suryakumar has maintained a strong record as captain, his individual performances have dipped significantly. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, he has scored just 195 runs in ten matches for Mumbai Indians.

Well-placed sources within Indian cricket indicate that the right-hander has been dealing with a persistent wrist injury and has been playing through pain for an extended period.

While his leadership credentials remain impressive, concerns over his fitness, form, and workload management have intensified.

Despite his public ambition to lead India at the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics, selectors are believed to be assessing other long-term options.

During India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar also endured a modest tournament with the bat, scoring 242 runs in nine innings, with a bulk of his runs coming in the opening match against the United States.

Reports further suggest that the 35-year-old has been managing a recurring wrist issue since the previous IPL season, often seen with heavy strapping during matches and training sessions.

A combination of declining form, fitness concerns, and age is now expected to play a key role in the selectors’ decision-making process regarding the T20I captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a leading candidate for the role, backed by his strong leadership record in franchise cricket. He guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and later led Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish last season.

For the unversed, Iyer last featured in a T20I in December 2023.