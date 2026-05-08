FIFA faces backlash after tripling world cup final ticket prices

An undated picture of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. — Instagram/ gianni_infantino

FIFA has come under renewed scrutiny after tripling the price of its most expensive tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with premium seats for the showpiece match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey now costing $32,970.

The governing body released the updated prices on Thursday, the same day US lawmakers questioned FIFA’s controversial ticketing structure and demanded greater transparency over what they described as “opaque” pricing practices.

Previously, the highest-priced Category 1 ticket for the final had been listed at $10,990.

That option has now reportedly been replaced by limited wheelchair and easy-access seats, while the new premium offering has sparked outrage among supporters.

Prices for other major fixtures have also soared. Semi-final tickets in Arlington and Atlanta were listed at more than $10,000 for top-tier seats, while supporters hoping to watch the United States in the group stage faced prices ranging from around $840 to nearly $3,000.

New Jersey Democrats Nellie Pou and Frank Pallone Jr. criticised FIFA in a letter to president Gianni Infantino, saying fans were struggling with “shifting rules” and potentially misleading practices.

Infantino defended the pricing policy earlier this week, insisting FIFA was simply responding to market demand.

“We have to apply market rates,” he said. “Even though some people are saying the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price.”

He also dismissed eye-watering resale listings, joking: “If somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke.”