Shanto’s ton leads Bangladesh’s dominance over Pakistan in first Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (left) celebrates after reaching his fifty, while Mominul Haque watches during the opening day of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Ton-up skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and a fifty by Mominul Haque frustrated Pakistan’s hopes as runs flowed freely with the hosts dominating the second session of the opening Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Resuming their innings after lunch on day one at 101-2 in 26 overs, Shanto and Mominul delivered an excellent performance, placing Pakistan’s bowling attack under sustained pressure as the scoring rate remained steady.

Shanto led from the front with authority and composure, bringing up his sixth Test fifty as he anchored the innings alongside Mominul, frustrating the visitors’ attempts to regain control while maintaining a healthy scoring rate.

Mominul also made a significant contribution, bringing up his 26th Test fifty and guiding Bangladesh past the 150-run mark as the hosts reached 162-2 in 42 overs, firmly in control of the session.

Shanto continued to lead from the front as Bangladesh dominated the second session, raising his bat for his ninth Test century as the duo reached their record 170-run stand.

However, Shanto's stay at the crease ended as Mohammad Abbas struck and got rid of the skipper after playing an exceptional knock of 101 off 130 deliveries chipping in 12 fours and two sixes.

The second session ended with the hosts sitting at 201-3 in 53 overs with Mominul unbeaten on 64 while Mushfiqur Rahim is yet to score from his bat.

Earlier in the first session, pace duo Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali made early inroads, giving the visitors a strong start before lunch.

However, the experienced pairing of Najmul and Mominul responded with resilience, gradually steadying Bangladesh’s innings after the initial setbacks.

Opting to field first, Pakistan struck early when Shaheen removed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight off 19 deliveries, an innings featuring two boundaries, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 18-1 in 6.1 overs.

Shadman Islam then joined Mominul Haque in an attempt to rebuild, but Hasan Ali struck in his first over, dismissing Shadman for 13 off 30 balls, an innings including two fours, reducing Bangladesh to 31-2 in 10.1 overs and deepening their early trouble.

Despite the setbacks, Mominul and Najmul Hossain showed composure and discipline at the crease. The duo batted cautiously, focusing on rebuilding through effective strike rotation and steady accumulation.