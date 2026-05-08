Shaheen Afridi achieves major WTC milestone during first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy during day one of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi achieved a major ICC World Test Championship milestone on the opening day of the first Test against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

The left-arm fast bowler etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in ICC World Test Championship history.

Afridi reached the landmark after dismissing Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the opening day’s play.

With this achievement, the 26-year-old also became only the 19th bowler overall to claim 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC), further cementing his position as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Most wickets for Pakistan in ICC World Test Championship

Shaheen Afridi – 100*

Noman Ali – 89

Sajid Khan – 63

Naseem Shah – 60

Abrar Ahmed – 46

Yasir Shah – 41

Hasan Ali – 35

Mohammad Abbas – 34

At the time of filing this report, Banglades lost their two wicket early after the visitors had made a promising start after removing the Bangladeshi opener early for eight runs off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque then combined at the crease in an attempt to steady the innings and build a solid platform on the opening day of the first Test.

However, Hasan Ali struck in his first over and gave Pakistan another breakthrough after dismissing Shadman for 13 runs coming off 30 deliveries comprising of two fours leaving the team at 31-2 in 10.1 overs.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.