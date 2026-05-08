Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Bangladesh in first Test

Pakistan hold dominant 12-2 lead over Bangladesh in Tests

By Web Desk
May 08, 2026
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (centre) flips the coin while Shan Masood calls during the first Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — BCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against hosts Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series here on Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

Head-to-Head

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other 15 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning 12 matches. Bangladesh have registered two victories, while one match ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides met in a red-ball series was in 2024, when Bangladesh toured Pakistan and created history by securing their maiden Test series victory over Pakistan with a clean sweep.

  • Matches played: 15
  • Bangladesh won: 02
  • Pakistan won: 12
  • Draw: 01

Form Guide

The home side will be high on confidence heading into the series on the back of a 2-0 triumph over Ireland after recovering from a 1-0 defeat to Sri Lanka and will aim to begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign on a winning note.

Meanwhile, Pakistan return to red-ball cricket after a roller-coaster run in the format, having won two of their last five Tests and recorded back-to-back drawn series against the West Indies and South Africa, as the Shan Masood-led side prepare to play their first Test since October 2025 and aim for a strong start to gain the upper hand in the series.

Bangladesh: W, W, L, D, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, L

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