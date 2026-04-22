Hornets sign Charles Lee to extension

An undated photo of Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee (left). — Reuters

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee signed a contract extension on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced by the team.

Lee, 41, enjoyed a 25-win improvement in his second season with the Hornets. Charlotte won 28 of its last 38 games to finish the 2025-26 season with a 44-38 record. The Hornets outlasted the Miami Heat in overtime during the first contest of the play-in tournament before falling to the Orlando Magic. He has a 63-101 record in two seasons.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team and building on what we've started here in Charlotte," Lee said. "I want to thank Rick (Schnall, co-chairman and governor), Gabe (Plotkin, co-chairman and alternate governor) and Jeff (Peterson, president of basketball operations) for their support as well as my coaching staff and the players for their tireless work and dedication.

"I'm excited about the direction we're headed and our team's bright future. Our players have shown a real commitment to growth, and I'm proud of the culture we're establishing together. We're just getting started, and I'm looking forward to the work ahead."

Charles Lee was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January earlier this year.

"Charles has done an outstanding job establishing a foundation for who we want to be as a team," Peterson said. "From Day One, Charles and his staff have prioritized player development, creating an environment where each of our players are committed to getting better and continue to improve. He has built a team-first culture rooted in accountability, hard work and professionalism. I'm excited to keep working closely with Charles as we continue to build the Hornets for long-term success."

Lee was hired on May 9, 2024 by Peterson in a reunion with the Hornets. They were both in the Atlanta Hawks' organization at the outset of their NBA careers. Lee spent four years as an assistant coach for the Hawks (2014-18) and five with the Milwaukee Bucks (2018-23) before joining the Boston Celtics (2023-24).