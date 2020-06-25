PHF baffled at hockey's omission from list of sports federations

Fahmida Mirza, the minister of Inter Provincial Coordination, receives a letter from the PHF to review the omission. Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has written a letter to the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on what it says was an "unintentional omission" of the national game from the list of federations named on the Pakistan Sports Federation, The News reported.



The federation stated that the omission could have been unintentional as hockey is the only game that has brought countless laurels for the country.

"We believe that it was an honest mistake not to see the PHF name in federations’ list made part of the PSB. Being the national sport, it has every right to become member of the PSB. We hope and expect that decision will be reviewed as not making it part of the board for the first time in history is like not taking the national game seriously," the letter states.

"There is a dire need to give deserving respect to the game as Pakistan not only are three times Olympic gold medalist, it has also won World Cup four times besides winning Asian Games gold medals and Champions Trophies."

It is pertinent to mention that back in May hockey legend Samiullah Khan had rued the lack of improvement in sports under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

