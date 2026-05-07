Declan Rice says no room for sentiment in Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal's Declan Rice in action during their Premier League match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on December 20, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal’s Declan Rice on Thursday said that he will leave all the sentiments in the dressing room when he plays West Ham United away on Sunday, knowing a victory would put the visitors on the brink of the Premier League title and could push his old club to the relegation zone.

Arsenal are five points ahead of second-place Manchester City, and they have three games left, while Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and could cut the deficit to two points by defeating Brentford on Saturday.

Even if City win their match against Bees at home, however, Mikel Arteta’s team would still be in control of their own destiny as they are bidding to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal are in beast form currently, having secured a spot in the final of the Champions League, but will be wary of a desperate West Ham side, whose only aim is to extend their 14-season stay in the top flight.

The Hammers sit in 18th place, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur, who jumped above them and out of the relegation zone by following victory over Aston Villa away last weekend.

A surprise win for West Ham would put the pressure back on Spurs, who will play Leeds United at home on Monday, but midfielder Declan Rice said his only goal is to make sure Arsenal get the win, even if that pushes his former club closer to the trap door.

"(West Ham) are the club that gave me everything. Without West Ham, there's no me and I honestly believe that," Rice, who captained West Ham to the UEFA Conference League title three years ago before joining Arsenal.

"They gave me a chance when Chelsea didn't and a lot of people there really did push me on. Loads of good things about that club. It's not nice to see the position they're in. But it's football and I have a job to do on Sunday."

The current weekend is not going to decide the fate of the top or bottom teams, but things could become clearer.

Arsenal have 76 points from 35 games, with City on 71 from 34.