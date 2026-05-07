Aaron Rodgers 'likely' to play for Steelers in 2026: report

An undated photo of NFL team Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Aaron Rodgers. — Reuters

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will “likely” play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026 as he is set to visit the franchise on Friday, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

According to the report, the deal is not done yet, and there is "always caution until things are signed," but the 42-year-old free agent’s heart is with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers reportedly placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers last month. Which means the four-time NFL MVP can accept a 10% raise from last year's salary ($13.65 million), pushing him to approximately $15 million in base pay.

Pittsburgh has the right to match any offer sheet Rodgers might sign with another team as a free agent.

Thursday's report said the chances of Rodgers playing for $15 million are less, putting pressure on the Steelers to work out a deal, perhaps as early as this weekend.

The Steelers can gain exclusive negotiating rights with Aaron Rodgers if he does not put pen to paper by July 22, or the first day of NFL training camp.

If he joins a new team before that date, he would be a potential compensatory free agent lost by the Steelers and a potential CFA secured by the new team, provided all other requirements are met under the Compensatory Draft System's rules.

Pittsburgh appointed Mike McCarthy as head coach following Mike Tomlin's resignation in January. Rodgers has experience playing under McCarthy during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers played his 15th season for Pittsburgh in 2025 with at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdown passes.

He ranks fourth in NFL history in passing touchdowns (527) and fifth in passing yards (66,274). His career passer rating of 102.2 ranks No. 1 all-time, as does his 1.4% interception percentage.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection won Super Bowl XLV during his time with Green Bay after the 2010 season. He owns a 163-93-1 record as a starter in the regular season with the Packers (2005-22), New York Jets (2023-24) and Steelers.