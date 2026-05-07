Amanda Anisimova pulls out of Italian Open

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her semi-final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at the All England Club in London on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

Amanda Anisimova has pulled out of the Italian Open just hours before her first match due to an injury on Thursday.

American Anisimova has not played a single match in more than six weeks due to a wrist injury, and the same issue resurfaced and forced her to withdraw from the Italian Open.

Anisimova was scheduled to play the fourth match of the day against Jelena Ostapenko on Court Pietrangeli on Thursday. After the start of the third match, the world number six announced her exit. She has been replaced by lucky loser Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

In a statement, Italian Open organisers tweeted: “Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn due to a left wrist injury. Elena Gabriela Ruse takes her place in the draw as a lucky loser. We wish Amanda a speedy recovery.”

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda has yet to start her clay court season; she also missed tournaments in Charleston and Madrid.

The 24-year-old had been training in Rome for the last few days, but still isn’t ready to compete.

Anisimova was the sixth seed at the Italian Open and was drawn directly into the second round. But Ruse has now taken her place and will play against French Open champion Ostapenko, who defeated Lucrezia Stefanini 6-0, 6-1 in her opening match.

The withdrawal will not cost any ranking points to Amanda Anisimova, as she lost her first match of the Italian Open last year. But the injury raises wider concerns over her participation in the upcoming French Open.

Emma Raducanu also withdrew from the Italian Open suddenly on Tuesday after speaking to the media at the tournament.