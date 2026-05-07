Captain Shanto says Bangladesh pace attack 'slightly ahead' of Pakistan

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates scoring a half-century on the first day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on June 17, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Thursday rated his team's fast-bowling attack higher than Pakistan's traditionally strong pace unit ahead of their two-match Test series, scheduled to run from May 8 to 20.

Shanto, while addressing the pre-series press conference here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, acknowledged Pakistan's fast bowling as very strong but insisted that the Bangladeshi pacers have been slightly ahead over the last few years.

"Pakistan's pace bowling is traditionally very strong; there is no doubt about that," Shanto said.

"However, considering how our pacers have performed over the last few years, I would say our pace attack is perhaps slightly ahead," he added.

The Bangladesh captain backed his assertion by highlighting the improvement in Bangladesh pacers' skills before urging the batters to take up the challenge and post a big first-innings total in the series opener, slated to be played here at the aforementioned venue from May 8 to 12.

"Our pacers have improved immensely in terms of skill, which gives me an extra cushion as a captain," he said.

"I personally want the batters to take up the challenge of putting up a big first-innings total. A proper combination of pace and spin will be key to our success."

Shanto specifically praised right-arm speedster Nahid Rana, capable of clocking a pace close to 150 kmph, the fastest across both the squads, terming his presence in the squad as a massive plus for the home side. He also backed the 23-year-old to hit his peak in the series against Pakistan.

"I have known Rana since his early days, and I am aware of his work ethic," Shanto noted.

"For a captain, having a genuine tearaway in the side is always a massive plus. He is in great rhythm, and I expect him to hit his peak in this series," he concluded.