Shan Masood wants Babar Azam to carry PSL form into Bangladesh Tests

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Shan Masood bump fists during the third day of their second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 5, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has expressed his hope for star batter Babar Azam to translate his Pakistan Super League (PSL) form into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to get underway on Friday.

Babar, who last scored a Test century in December 2022 during the home series against New Zealand, enjoyed a successful PSL 11 campaign as he piled up the record 588 runs in 11 innings at an astounding average of 73.02 and a strike-rate of 145.90 with the help of two centuries and three fifties.

Following his blistering century in the Qualifier against three-time champions Islamabad United, which led eventual champions Peshawar Zalmi into the final, the star batter shared that he has started to feel like he is getting back to his best.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Test skipper Masood, who represented Multan Sultans in the recently concluded eight-team tournament, hailed Babar as one of the best batters the country has ever produced before asserting that it was "a very good time" for the 31-year-old to enter the series, as he has a significant number of runs in his account.

"I believe he is one of the best batsmen Pakistan has ever produced. Having him scoring runs is always beneficial, as runs provide a batsman with essential confidence," Masood stated at the pre-series press conference here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"It is a very good time for us because he is entering this series with a significant number of runs from the PSL. We are looking forward to Babar replicating those performances in these Test matches," he added.

The Pakistan captain then hailed Babar as capable of transitioning from T20s into Test cricket before expressing his hope that the star batter would replicate his PSL brilliance in the upcoming international assignment against Bangladesh.

"Look, I think again, what matters is the present, and right now Babar is coming into the series with plenty of runs behind him. He is an all-format player who has performed for Pakistan for many years," Masood continued.

"We hope he carries that form into Test cricket as well. He is one of the best players in the world and has the ability to transition from T20 cricket into Test cricket while maintaining the same form."