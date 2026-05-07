Michael Carrick says future at Manchester United ‘out of my hands’

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has said that his future at Old Trafford is “out of my hands”, despite being the frontrunner for the role.

Carrick has impressed as United's interim manager since taking charge in January, winning 10 of his 14 matches and securing Champions League football next season.

However, club officials remain committed to following a structured recruitment process before making a final decision.

When Carrick was asked about his future with the Red Devils, he said that it's a valid question, but nothing is in his hands.

"It was a matter of days ago, we’ve got eyes on finishing the season strongly. I understand the question, I understand the timing of it, from my point, at this stage, it’s putting the boys in place to finish the season strongly,” Carrick said.

“As I’ve said all along, it will get sorted out when it gets sorted out. Some of it is out of my hands so we will see what happens.

"Clarity is important, moving forward. It’s come at a time, at the end of the season where we’ve finished strong, put ourselves in a good position. The situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think is just natural timing. It’s always spoke about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, nothing has really changed to be honest."

Several managerial candidates have reportedly made informal approaches to express interest and outline their visions for the club’s future.

Among those under consideration managers is Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Iraola is viewed as an attractive option due to his Premier League experience, attacking philosophy, and ability to operate within a defined management structure. He has also been linked with other top clubs.

United have deliberately avoided formal negotiations at this stage to minimise distractions while the team’s immediate objectives remain at stake.

Carrick, whose current deal runs until the end of the season, has already been involved in discussions beyond his interim role, including contract matters concerning key players.