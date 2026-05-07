Shan Masood dismisses 'revenge' talks as Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Test series

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks at the pre-series conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 7, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Thursday dismissed the notion that the Green Shirts would enter the two-match series against Bangladesh to avenge their first-ever defeat at home against the Tigers in 2024.

Masood, while addressing the pre-series press conference here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which will host the opening Test from May 8 to 12, insisted that the touring side does not associate with any world related to revenge and instead credited Bangladesh for outplaying them in 2024 by playing "good cricket".

"I do not think our side associates itself with any word related to revenge. We must give credit to Bangladesh for the way they prepared and performed in 2024. We thought we would have the better of them in those conditions, but they played really good cricket," said Masood.

"The way they fought back from situations where we were on top, like when they were 26 for six, showed their skill and ability. We are not going to take any opposition lightly.

"For us, what matters is our process and ensuring that when we get into winning positions, we finish games off and play a good brand of cricket."

The upcoming series against Bangladesh marks Pakistan's first assignment in the longest format after a gap of six months, and their captain, Masood, asserted that they have a well-rounded squad which can play in most conditions.

"They have their own strengths, and we have our own strengths. We can only judge ourselves from our own point of view. I think we have brought a very well-rounded squad of 16 players that can play in most conditions," Masood stated.

"We are very happy with the squad we have, and now it is about playing 10 days of good cricket. Hopefully, whoever plays better cricket will end up winning the series," he added.

The Pakistan captain also acknowledged Bangladesh's side as "very competitive and skilful", emphasising that the hosts are covered in all three departments.

"I have been involved in two previous series against Bangladesh, and this side is very similar to the one we faced before, very competitive and skilful. They are covered in all departments, whether batting, pace bowling or spin bowling," said Shan Masood.

"We enjoy challenges, and we like playing teams that are strong in their own conditions. This is an opportunity for us to test our skills and hopefully come out on top."

Notably, the series opener between Pakistan and Bangladesh is likely to be played on a green-top surface, but the touring side's captain remained unfazed by the potential conditions, citing their experience of playing in Australia and South Africa, while also backing their squad to be balanced enough to deal with both seam and spin.

"The pitch currently has grass on it, and that will likely be its condition tomorrow. We have played in various conditions over the last two years, including Australia and South Africa. Even when Bangladesh came to Pakistan, we prepared similar wickets. We built our 16-man squad to be balanced, with options for both seam and spin conditions," he said.