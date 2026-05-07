Kyokushin Karate headquarters inaugurated in Karachi

Senior Master Shihan Muhammad Tariq Siddiqui (right) leads his team's karate demonstration at the Pakistan Kyokushin Karate headquarters in Karachi on May 3, 2026. — Our Correspondent

The Kyokushin Karate headquarters, named Ghulamullah Ansari Dojo, was unveiled in Karachi's DHA by Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony and UC Chairman Farhan Ghani on Sunday.

During the event, which was attended by renowned personalities, including Association President Saleem Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan Kyokushin Senior Masters Association member Ejaz Khan outlined the aims and objectives of the newly-formed body.

He emphasised that the association had been established to unite karate dojos operating under the guidance of the late Shihan Inamullah Khan, regarded as the founder of the Kyokushin Karate in Pakistan.

Ejaz further asserted that the association vowed to preserve the vision of Imanullah by providing a unified platform to more than five dojos across the country, adding that the organisation would support students, disciples and clubs associated with the late karate master besides arranging national-level events.

The ceremony also featured a karate demonstration led by Senior Master Shihan Muhammad Tariq Siddiqui and his team, who showcased fundamental Kyokushin Karate techniques along with breaking performances. Ashna Intikhab received praise from the audience for an impressive kata presentation.

Addressing the gathering, Anthony lauded the efforts of the Kyokushin Senior Masters Association and assured the organisation of his support for its future activities.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, commemorative shields were presented to distinguished guests by Saleem Ahmed Siddiqui, Ejaz Khan, Zafar Durrani and Ghulamullah Ansari.