Trophy for Pakistan-Bangladesh Test series unveiled

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto pose with the trophy for their upcoming Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 7, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

MIRPUR: The glittering trophy for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

According to the details, the silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Shan Masood and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto, who also posed with the title.

Pre-series trophy shoot at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 🏆🏟️



First Test begins tomorrow 🏏#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/k9iRqmpIy0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2026

The two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will get underway on May 8 with the first fixture set to be played here at the aforementioned venue until May 12.

The second will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.

Bangladesh currently sit eighth in the World Test Championship standings, having recorded a defeat and a draw from two Tests. They have accumulated four points with a win percentage of 16.67.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are placed fifth after securing one win and suffering one defeat from two matches. They have collected 12 points with a win percentage of 50.

Pakistan and Bangladesh last played a Test series in August 2024, which Bangladesh won 2-0 to register their first-ever series triumph away against the Green Shirts.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.