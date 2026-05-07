Carlos Alcaraz targets grass-court return after injury setback

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 16 match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly hopeful of returning in time for the grass-court season after a wrist injury brought his European clay-court campaign to an abrupt halt.

The world No. 2 suffered the injury during the Barcelona Open, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament and miss the Madrid Open for a second consecutive year.

The setback has also ruled the Spaniard out of both the Italian Open and Roland Garros, effectively ending his clay season before it properly began.

While Alcaraz has yet to confirm a return date, speculation has ranged from a comeback during the grass-court swing to fears of a far lengthier absence.

However, Spanish journalist Angel Garcia has offered a far more optimistic outlook regarding the 2026 Australian Open champion’s recovery.

Speaking to Spanish media, Garcia suggested conservative treatment was progressing well and expressed confidence that Alcaraz could be back in action within six weeks.

“I think he can make it not only to Wimbledon, but also Queen’s beforehand as preparation,” García said.

“In about a month and a half, Carlos might be back playing tennis again.”

Alcaraz previously endured a similar setback in 2025 after sustaining an injury during the Barcelona Open final against Holger Rune.

On that occasion, he returned in time to win both the Italian Open and Roland Garros, defeating Jannik Sinner in both finals.

Grass has proven to be Alcaraz’s strongest surface, with the Spaniard boasting an exceptional 35-4 record and a remarkable 90 per cent win rate.

He has won both Queen’s and Wimbledon twice, although his hopes of a Wimbledon hat-trick last year were ended by Sinner in the final.