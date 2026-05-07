Joseph Parker shares verdict on Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. Instagram/WBA

Joseph Parker has backed Daniel Dubois against his former rival Fabio Wardley in the championship fight.

Dubois and Wardley are set to go head-to-head in an all-British fight in Manchester on Saturday night.

Wardley will be defending his title for the first time. He became the WBO interim champion by defeating Parker in the 11th round via knockout. He was then promoted to full champion status just days later, following Oleksandr Usyk's relinquishment of his coveted prize.

Meanwhile, Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, when he defeated the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, all by stoppage, is on a bit of a redemption mission after being stopped last time out by Usyk.

Speaking to Playbook Boxing, Parker explained exactly why Daniel Dubois will have the advantage in the fight against Fabio Wardley in Manchester.

“I do fancy Dubois. There’s a few things that happened in my fight with Wardley. I feel like I really underperformed, around 50, 60% of what I could do," Parker said.

"I reckon Wardley should’ve knocked me out early on. Listen, he won the fight, I congratulated him … but I do feel like with Dubois, the boxing background he has, there’s a bit of a difference. I would say in my opinion Dubois is the bigger puncher. Fabio has some great knockouts himself, but there’s something about Dubois, just raw and aggressive.”

The WBO ruler has only a white-collar boxing background, but Joseph Parker is backing Dubois to come away with his hand raised this weekend.